Harry and Meghan to Focus on Black Lives Matter Activism, Says Royal Expert

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be focusing more on Black Lives Matter activism, as the former praised young people for “leading the movement”.

“Part of this work, part of this moment that we’re in, is that making sure from analysis to action that we drive action toward structural and systemic change. Changing the rules that have held people back,” said Rashad Robinson, a race activist who was “at the forefront” of efforts to deplatform U.S. conservative Pat Buchanan from MSNBC, in a clip of an interview with the prince for the Color of Change organisation.

“You say this so beautifully Rashard, and it’s so true,” replied Harry, a hereditary millionaire who owes his public profile to the fact he is a relation of Queen Elizabeth II — although he has now abandoned his royal duties to pursue activism and money-making ventures.

“There’s so much that has happened for so long and once those problems exist, charity is crucial in so many ways but it can’t fix the problem. The problems already exist, and are too big,” the prince told Robinson, whose organisation is lobbying to defund the police. – READ MORE

