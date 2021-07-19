Harris visits Walter Reed for ‘routine’ doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a “routine doctor’s appointment” at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday.

The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.

Fox News asked Harris’ office if the vice president is showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but they did not immediately respond.

On Saturday, Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders said that Harris had not been in close contact with the infected lawmakers.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” Sanders said in a statement, adding that Harris and her staff have been fully vaccinated.- READ MORE

