Harris Tosses Compromising on Border Security Out the Window — Won’t Vote for Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ (VIDEO)

Senator Kamala Harris is refusing to compromise on border security.

Jake Tapper: “Would you be willing to vote for some border security money, wall money, barrier money to give permanent protection to DACA children?”

Kamala Harris: “Let me be clear. I am not going to vote for a wall under any circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/X4Tn9NQa6O

— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2019