Harris Tosses Compromising on Border Security Out the Window — Won’t Vote for Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ (VIDEO)

Senator Kamala Harris is refusing to compromise on border security.
Jake Tapper: “Would you be willing to vote for some border security money, wall money, barrier money to give permanent protection to DACA children?”
Kamala Harris: “Let me be clear. I am not going to vote for a wall under any circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/X4Tn9NQa6O
The presidential hopeful recently had a town hall where she shared many of her liberal policy positions. During the meeting, she was asked what her opinion was on the government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s compromise in offering protection to DACA recipients.
