 

Harris Tosses Compromising on Border Security Out the Window — Won’t Vote for Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ (VIDEO)

Senator Kamala Harris is refusing to compromise on border security.

The presidential hopeful recently had a town hall where she shared many of her liberal policy positions. During the meeting, she was asked what her opinion was on the government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s compromise in offering protection to DACA recipients.

“Let me be very clear,” Harris said. “I’m not going to vote for a wall under any circumstances.” – READ MORE

