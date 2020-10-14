Harris rips Barrett confirmation process as ‘illegitimate,’ claims nominee will ‘undo’ Ginsburg’s legacy

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, slammed the panel for carrying out what she called an “illegitimate” process to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day, while warning President Trump’s nominee for the high court will “undo” the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Harris, D-Calif., who participated in the first day of Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings remotely, began her opening statement by criticizing Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for bringing “together more than 50 people to sit inside a room for hours while our nation faces a deadly airborne virus.”

“This committee has ignored commonsense requests to keep people safe—including not requiring testing for all members—despite a coronavirus outbreak among senators of this very committee,” Harris said, indirectly referencing Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who tested positive, and has since recovered, from the novel coronavirus. Lee attended the hearing in person on Monday.

Harris said the hearing “should have been postponed” and called the decision to carry on as planned “reckless” and said it puts Capitol Hill officials, workers and aides “at risk.”

A committee aide told Fox News last week, though, that staff is working with the Architect of the Capitol, Office of the Attending Physician (OAP), the Senate Sergeant at Arms, the Capitol Police, and the Rules Committee to ensure the nomination hearing for Judge Barrett is conducted safely and in accordance with public health recommendations.

