Harris: Gun Control Does Not Mean ‘Everybody’s Trying To Come After Your Guns’

Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing back against the belief gun control legislation means “everybody’s trying to come after your guns.”

During a CBS interview Wednesday morning, Harris was pressed on whether President Joe Biden will take executive action on gun control legislation following two fatal mass shootings in less than one week.

“We should first expect the United States Congress to act. I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate,” Harris said. “I served in that body and I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.”

#EXCLUSIVE: @VP @KamalaHarris joins @CBSThisMorning to discuss the recent mass shootings in the U.S. and the Biden administration’s plan to tackle gun control. pic.twitter.com/FBNhqh84sb — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 24, 2021

She continued, “Reject the false choices, stop pushing it for sure. Stop pushing the false choice that this means everybody’s trying to come after your guns. That is not what we’re talking about.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --