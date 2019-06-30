Harris Constantly Changes Position on Eliminating Private Insurance (VIDEO)

A video complied by America Rising shows presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) flipping, changing, and clarifying her position on private health insurance companies several times since her campaign announcement early this year.

Harris initially said of health care at a January 28 CNN town hall that “I believe the solution, I actually feel very strongly about this, is that we need to have Medicare for All”

Host Jake Tapper asked her to clarify, pointing out that the Medicare for All bill that Harris co-sponsored with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) will “totally eliminate private insurance.” – READ MORE

