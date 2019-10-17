Harris Campaign Spent $3 Million More Than It Raised Last Quarter

Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign spent nearly $3 million more than it raised last quarter, raising further questions about the campaign’s lasting power.

Harris’s campaign announced at the close of the quarter on Oct. 1 that it had raised about $11.6 million, and hailed the haul as a success, saying the campaign secured “ample resources to execute a winning game plan.” The campaign was mum, however, both on how much it spent during the quarter and how much cash it had in its war chest.

The campaign’s FEC filing, released late Tuesday night as the candidates shared the debate stage, reveals it spent $14.57 million during the quarter, outpacing its fundraising by just under $3 million. The campaign, which began the quarter with $13.3 million in cash on hand, entered the final quarter with just $10.5 million, according to the filing.

The campaign also reported $911,069 in debts and obligations, consisting largely of outstanding legal fees owed to Perkins Coie, LLP, but also including fees owed to other campaign vendors. – READ MORE