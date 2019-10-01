Harris Calls Herself a ‘Top-Tier’ Candidate Despite Polling at 4 Percent (VIDEO)

Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) called herself a “top-tier” presidential candidate despite dropping to 4 percent in recent polls.

The freshman senator surged following her confrontation with frontrunner Joe Biden in the June debate, but her support plummeted throughout the summer. On Monday, CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Harris about whether Politico‘s report of a looming campaign “shake up” was tied to her drop in the polls.

“I haven’t read the article, Anderson. I can’t tell you what the article says,” Harris said. “We accomplished a great amount of work thus far which makes me a top-tier candidate and by many accounts within the top four, maybe five, but top four in a field of over 20 people.” – READ MORE