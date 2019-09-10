Harris Agrees With Salon Editor on Police Officers: They ‘Just Harass and Take Up Space In Poor Communities’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) acknowledged Salon’s editor-at-large D. Watkins was “right” about police officers after he claimed “they just harass and take up space in poor communities.”

Harris’s campaign released a 31-minute campaign video on Monday that included Harris speaking with black leaders about the U.S. criminal justice system. Near the beginning of the video, Watkins criticized police officers and their role in poor communities.

“We shouldn’t have to acknowledge their trauma because they’re paid to be there. We live in these places. Police officers have historically not been held accountable because they protect and serve the rich and then they just harass and take up space in poor communities,” Watkins said. “I don’t see any type of big shift happening with the one term because it’s like a cultural thing.”

"Right," Harris said while nodding her head.