Hardee’s Has Internet in Stitches After Trolling Philly Following the Super Bowl

Posted on by
To say the city of Philadelphia was ecstatic over the Eagles Super Bowl win on Sunday would be the understatement of the year. After it was clear that the Eagles won, fans took to the streets of Philly to celebrate.

NBC reported that, “Some of the pockets of unruly fans clambered atop the awning at the swanky Ritz Carlton Hotel near City Hall. At least a dozen people who climbed on top of an awning, which toppled to the street when the structure collapsed Sunday night.”

One video even shows looters breaking into a store shouting, “Everything is free!”

It perfectly matched the mood of the crowd with a good dose of humor — and at the same time carried an important message even the most raucous Eagles fan could not have missed. (It’s almost as memorable as the Eagles’ unlikely victory was in the first place.)

Apparently, the internet loved it. As of Wednesday evening, the tweet had been liked over 228,000 times and re-tweeted over 53,000 times. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

