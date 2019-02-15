Happy Valentines Day? President Trump Ruining People’s Love Lives, Causing ‘Post-Trump Sex Disorder’

If things have gotten a little … cold … in the bedroom lately, it turns out you can blame President Donald Trump.

According to a “sex expert” who spoke to the far-left publication Salon, Trump is having an outsized effect on people’s love lives across the country, causing bouts of apathy, listlessness, and just a general lack of “being in the mood.”

Dr. Susan Block, a self-described “sex therapist,” said that Donald Trump has “created a type of PTSD — what I call ‘Post-Trump Sex Disorder.'”

“Trump has created feelings of fear, loathing, and nausea,” she told Salon. “People just don’t want to have sex. This would mainly be seen with women who are just appalled at how creepy Trump is. He takes what is often a positive male attributes of confidence and pushes it way over the line into a rape-like and rape-entitled kind of arrogance.”

Part of the problem, Dr. Block believes, is that Trump has wormed his way into so many Americans’ brains that they can no longer separate “good sex” from their idea of what Trump’s version must be like. – READ MORE