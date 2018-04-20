Happy 4/20: Schumer officially introduces bill to decriminalize marijuana

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he plans to introduce a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

On 4/20, Schumer officially announces plan to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level pic.twitter.com/XOG0OniIAb — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2018

Schumer told Vice News that the legislation will be released within the next week. The bill would reportedly remove marijuana from Drug Enforcement Administration’s list of controlled substances, and would give states the authority over how to regulate the drug.

“The legislation is long overdue based on, you know, a bunch of different facts,” Schumer said. “I’ve seen too many people’s lives ruined because they had small amounts of marijuana and served time in jail much too long.”

“If smoking marijuana doesn’t hurt anybody else, why shouldn’t we allow people to do it and not make it criminal,” he added. – READ MORE

