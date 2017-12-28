Hanoi Jane thought she’d die ‘lonely and an addict’

Jane Fonda’s life is as rich as they come. It’s filled with love, stellar career success, family and more but the two-time Oscar winner, now 80, thought she’d never make it this far.

“I never pictured 30,” she told People. “I assumed I wouldn’t live very long and that I would die lonely and an addict of some sort.”

She continued reflecting on her own life, “I didn’t think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working. I’m grateful.”

With so much life experience, Fonda has wise advice when it comes to love. She’s got three ex-husbands: Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner. She recently ended her eight-year relationship with boyfriend Richard Perry. – READ MORE

