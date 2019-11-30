‘Hannity,’ ‘Tucker’ have best months ever as Fox News tops MSNBC, CNN for 215th straight month

Fox News Channel finished November atop all of basic cable, earning the most total viewers for the 41st straight month, while “Hannity” remained the highest-rated show on cable news and boasted its best month in program history.

Fox News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million. No other networks cracked the one-million viewer plateau as ESPN, Hallmark Channel and liberal CNN rounded out the top five. In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers compared to MSNBC’s 2 million and only 999,000 for troubled CNN.

FNC’s November victory over MSNBC and CNN marked its 215th straight month as the most-watched cable news network in both total day and primetime viewers.

“Hannity” averaged 3.6 million viewers, topping all cable news programs for the eighth consecutive month. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second, averaging 3.4 million viewers for its highest-rated month in program history.

MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” FNC’s “The Five” and “The Ingraham Angle” joined “Hannity” and “Tucker” among the top five.

The most-watched show on CNN was "Cuomo Prime Time," which averaged 1.2 million viewers to finish No. 23 in cable news. Chris Cuomo's program finished behind 14 different Fox News shows and eight MSNBC programs despite being CNN's most popular show.