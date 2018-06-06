True Pundit

Hannity on 500 Days of Trump: ‘Undeniable That the World Is Seeing Massive Progress’ (VIDEO)

In Monday’s Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity celebrated the 500th day of the Trump presidency.

He said Trump “proved the naysayers wrong” and called it “undeniable that the entire world is seeing massive, serious progress under this president’s leadership.”

Hannity listed dozens of accomplishments Trump helped engineer, including setting up pending talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

He said Kim has ceased his nuclear testing and even fired a handful of top generals. – READ MORE

Share: