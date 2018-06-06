Hannity on 500 Days of Trump: ‘Undeniable That the World Is Seeing Massive Progress’ (VIDEO)

In Monday’s Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity celebrated the 500th day of the Trump presidency.

He said Trump “proved the naysayers wrong” and called it “undeniable that the entire world is seeing massive, serious progress under this president’s leadership.”

.@seanhannity on President @realDonaldTrump's first 500 days: "It is now undeniable that the entire world is seeing massive, serious progress under the @POTUS' leadership." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/iIH3Gmw6uv — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018

Hannity listed dozens of accomplishments Trump helped engineer, including setting up pending talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.