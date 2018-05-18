Hannity: Obama’s CIA Director Brennan ‘Again Exposed as a Liar’ on Trump Dossier (VIDEO)

Sean Hannity ripped Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan for being allegedly exposed as a “liar” on whether the unverified Trump-Russia dossier was used as material in his bureau’s assessment of election meddling on the part of Russia.

Hannity said Brennan’s overall credibility should’ve been initially questioned since he admitted voting for Gus Hall, the Communist Party USA presidential candidate, in 1976.

“How Brennan became CIA director is breathtaking,” Hannity said of the New Jersey native’s vote for Hall, the Communist Party’s then-chairman. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1