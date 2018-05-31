Hannity-Led Fox News Dominates Cable News Rivals in May Ratings

Fox News has once again won the cable news race for the month, easily outranking rivals CNN and MSNBC.

The cable news network is celebrating 197 consecutive months at #1 in cable news, most prominently led by Sean Hannity.

The 9 p.m. host had the most-watched show in cable news for May 2018, with 3.3 million viewers. Hannity comfortably beat out a rival who has nipped at his heels in recent months: Rachel Maddow, whose 9 p.m. show came in second overall with 2.6 million viewers.

Hannity scored 650K viewers in the 25-54 demo, compared to 531K for Maddow. – READ MORE

