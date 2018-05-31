Politics
Hannity-Led Fox News Dominates Cable News Rivals in May Ratings
Fox News has once again won the cable news race for the month, easily outranking rivals CNN and MSNBC.
The cable news network is celebrating 197 consecutive months at #1 in cable news, most prominently led by Sean Hannity.
The 9 p.m. host had the most-watched show in cable news for May 2018, with 3.3 million viewers. Hannity comfortably beat out a rival who has nipped at his heels in recent months: Rachel Maddow, whose 9 p.m. show came in second overall with 2.6 million viewers.
Hannity scored 650K viewers in the 25-54 demo, compared to 531K for Maddow. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Fox News has once again won the cable news race for the month, easily outranking rivals CNN and MSNBC.
www.mediaite.com