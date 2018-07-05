Hannity Faced Brutal Criticism From Journalists — Latest Ratings Show Viewers Really Don’t Care

Despite the intense negativity surrounding his name, however, Hannity has dominated cable news rankings for much of 2018.

According to Nielsen data, shared via press release by Fox News, “Hannity” was the top cable news program for the second quarter of 2018. His Q2 ratings were his highest since returning to his 9 p.m. time slot at the end of last year.

With an average of 3,368,000 total viewers, Hannity beat out his 9 p.m. competitor Rachel Maddow (2,752,000 average in total viewers). He also grabbed the top spot in the key 25-54 age demographic, besting Maddow with more than 100,000 more viewers.

Fox News had a great quarter overall as hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham both joined Hannity with their shows ranked among the top five cable news programs for the quarter. – READ MORE

