Hannity defends Joy Reid: She shouldn’t be fired

Fox News host Sean Hannity defended MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday amid scrutiny over newly surfaced blog posts of hers promoting conspiracy theories and offensive content, arguing that she should not be fired and that she be “given a chance to make it right.”

“It’s good to see Joy (who is no fan of mine) starting to take responsibility for her past remarks,” Hannity said in a statement. “My suggestion is that she follows up with the groups and people who she offended, and learn from all of this. Her apology should be accepted, and she should be given a chance to make it right and not fired.”

Hannity said he was trying to set an example by forgiving the “AM Joy” host, whose now-defunct blog gave credence to 9/11 conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism, and smeared public figures including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“Someone needs to take the lead in cable news and stop the ‘crush them, fire them, and destroy hosts you may disagree with’ environment. I guess as the number one rated host in cable, I’ll start,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1