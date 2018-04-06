Hannity Attacks “Pervert A–hole” Jimmy Kimmel; Labels Comedian “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” & Threatens a ‘Tick Tock’ on Friday

While Jimmy Kimmel’s show was on air last night, Sean Hannity unleashed a vicious take down of the comedian.

In fact, things got a little nasty. Hannity dubbed Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.”

It doesn’t get much lower than that unless you’re Harvey Weinstein himself.

Game on….. Oh ask the boss @Disney Bob about the conversation we had about you. Best Sean #pervertkimmel https://t.co/9W04t4J8Ak — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

So @jimmykimmel (aka Harvey Weinstein jr) I’ll have much more tomorrow…… @Disney Tick Tock.. Best Sean #pervertkimmel — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Also @jimmykimmel attacking @MELANIATRUMP while reading a book to kids? What happened to “Mr Morality”? Attacking a woman who is helping children? This is @Disney? #pervertkimmel https://t.co/o7ydG72Pzc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

This is ABC’s @jimmykimmel aka Harvey Weinstein Jr. Asking 18 year old girls to grab his crotch and “put their mouth on it”. Jimmy that’s you being a pervert asshole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet @Disney is so proud. https://t.co/o7ydG72Pzc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

