Hannity Attacks “Pervert A–hole” Jimmy Kimmel; Labels Comedian “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” & Threatens a ‘Tick Tock’ on Friday

While Jimmy Kimmel’s show was on air last night, Sean Hannity unleashed a vicious take down of the comedian.

In fact, things got a little nasty. Hannity dubbed Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.”

It doesn’t get much lower than that unless you’re Harvey Weinstein himself.

