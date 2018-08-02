WATCH: Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Hannity had Jesse Watters of Fox News make the case for Trump, while Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov made the case for Obama, The Daily Caller reported.

Hannity opened the show by making it clear the judge in this debate might have already made up his mind.

(…)

“President Obama added over 11 million jobs. He got the unemployment rate down from 7.8 percent to 4.8 percent. There are 15 million Americans who are insured now because of President Obama. It is true. Don’t shake your head, I didn’t shake my head at you,” she scolded Watters.

“I’m not calling you stupid, but ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” Watters replied.

Jesse Watters to Jessica Tarlov: "I'm not calling you stupid but it's the economy stupid."

Hannity: "You have gotten so mature. That's really mature of you."

Watters: "I've gotta to cover my bases." pic.twitter.com/eKQH4qVxww — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) August 1, 2018

Trump made the economy a central theme of his Tuesday night rally in Tampa, Florida.

“The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth — those days are over,” Trump said, according to CNN. – READ MORE

