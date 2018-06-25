Hank Aaron on Whether He Would Go to the Trump White House: ‘There’s Nobody There I Want to See’

Baseball Legend And Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Says That If He Were On A Championship Roster Today, He Would Not Visit The Trump White House.

Speaking at the “Hank Aaron Champion for Justice Awards” in Atlanta, “Hammerin’ Hank” voiced support for athletes who protest and speak out on social issues.

“There’s nobody there I want to see,” Aaron said as he explained how he would handle a White House visit.

“I can understand where the players are coming from. I really do. I understand they have their own issues and things they feel conviction about. They have a right to that, and I probably would be the same way, there’s no question about it.” – READ MORE

