Handwritten note left on Senate Judiciary Committee room witness table read, ‘Good luck, Dr. Ford’

A note that read “Good luck, Dr. Ford” was left on the witness table of the Senate Judiciary Committee room hours before she was scheduled to testify on Thursday, according to a Roll Call photograph snapped on Wednesday.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify at 10 a.m. about allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

A photographer for the publication was checking out the lighting and angles in the hearing room when he noticed the note handwritten in blue ink.

The note appeared to be written on United States Senate stationery, but it was unknown who wrote it.

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: "Republicans are flailing," the aide said, according to NBC News. "They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules."