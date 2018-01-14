Hamburg Supermarket Killer Pleads Guilty, Admits He Is an Islamic Terrorist

Ahmad A. admitted to murdering a 50-year-old man and injuring six others at a supermarket in Hamburg last year, and has told the court he believed he was carrying out jihad by trying to kill as many Christians as he could.

The failed Palestinian asylum seeker plead guilty to all charges at his trial, which began this week. The lawyer for the migrant said his client acted on behalf of a radical Islamic extremist ideology, saying “He made this decision as a contribution to the global jihad,” Hamburger Morgenpost reports.

The court also heard that investigators had found a homemade Islamic State flag in the asylum accommodation where Ahmad A. lived — a fact which had not been previously made public.

The attack, which occurred in July of last year, shocked Germany, and many debated whether or not the attacker had acted in the name of Islam. – READ MORE

Marchello Dsaun McCain, brother of San Diego Islamic State fighter Douglas McCain, has been sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of firearms and making false statements about terror plans.

Douglas McCain is the first known American to have died while fighting for the Islamic State terror group.

After McCain traveled to Syria in March 2014 and died for the Islamic State group in a fight against the Free Syrian Army in August of that same year, FBI agents interviewed his brother Marchello McCain numerous times from August 2014 to January 2015, which is when the FBI arrested him for firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A year later, in January 2016, Marchello McCain pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition, which was prohibited because he had been convicted before of felony crimes of violence in Minnesota.

That conviction stemmed back to 2005, when he fired shots at fitness center employees who had told him and his friends to leave. – READ MORE

