Hamburg Police to Deploy Mass Camera Network to Prevent New Year’s Sex Attacks

Hamburg police will deploy a mix of fixed cameras, vehicle cameras, and officer body cameras to dissuade sexual assaults and identify those who carry out attacks on New Year’s Eve.

CCTV cameras have been installed on major thoroughfares in Hamburg before the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, including on the city’s famous Reeperbahn Street. Police Commissioner Ralf Martin Meyer commented on the new cameras, saying: “Video surveillance in these locations will help deter potential perpetrators from committing crimes,” Die Welt reports.

Last year, Hamburg saw around 400 women and girls report that they had been sexually assaulted over New Year’s Eve, and police were criticised for the fact that, despite having a large presence, many attackers were never identified. – READ MORE

