Hamas Leader Accidentally Shoots Himself, Now In Critical Condition

According to Fawzi Barhoum, the spokesman for the terrorist organization Hamas, Imad al-Alami, the man who was arrested in 1991 by Israel for orchestrating terror activities for Hamas, is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head.

Al-Alami was inspecting his weapon on Tuesday when it fired, according to Barhoum. The spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, Dr. Ashraf al-Qidre, said that al-Alami is being treated at the intensive care unit in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, according to the Times of Israel.

Al-Alami, born in 1956 and one of the founders of Hamas, has been the intermediary between Hamas and its supporters in the Iranian government; he was exiled from Israel in 1994, then represented Hamas in Iran for years until emigrating to Damascus in 2008. In 2012, he returned to Gaza and was elected deputy Hamas leader.– READ MORE

​Hamas has said US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision to move the US embassy there, “opens the gates of hell”.

“Trump’s decision on Jerusalem will not succeed in changing the fact that Jerusalem is an Arab Muslim land,” a spokesperson for the militant group running Gaza noted.

The group has also repeatedly called for a Palestinian “day of rage” on 8 December as well.

“The youth and the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank need to respond with all means available to the US decision that harms our Jerusalem,” the statement read.

Hamas called the decision about the city – home to holy sites for Jews, Muslims, and Christians – “a red line”.

