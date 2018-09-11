‘Halloween’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’m Scared Every Day’ to ‘Live in America’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Joked During The Toronto International Film Festival That She Is “scared Every Day” Because She Lives In The United States Under President Donald Trump.

USA Today reports that during a question and answer session, an audience member asked Jamie Lee Curtis if she gets scared.

“You know, life’s a little scary. I live in America,” she replied. “This (expletive’s) getting real, so I’m scared every day.”– READ MORE

A former White House and Pentagon official called out the makers of an upcoming biographical film about Neil Armstrong for omitting the moment Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on the moon.

Douglas MacKinnon, who served in the White House as a writer for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterwards in a joint command at the Pentagon, says the film fails to accurately portray Armstrong’s patriotism.

“Hollywood is dominated now, unfortunately, by liberals. And because of that power, they always have the temptation to revise history or to in fact bend history to reflect their current political views,” MacKinnon said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

He said he had the honor of meeting Armstrong at the White House in the late 1980s, and Armstrong expressed that he was “incredibly proud” to plant the American flag on the surface of the moon.

“This is not a Republican story, it’s not a Democrat story, but it is in fact an American story,” MacKinnon said. “And Hollywood has to understand that. And they have to understand that there is pride in America, and it’s something that Americans ultimately do care about.” – READ MORE