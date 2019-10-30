Halloween is devil’s holiday and Christians shouldn’t celebrate it, ex-Satanist turned evangelist says

Evangelist John Ramirez spent much of his early life with strong ties to the devil–he drank animal blood, conducted sacrifices, was baptized with the devil and got married in a demonic wedding on Halloween.

Now, the New York City native is an evangelist who preaches the gospel of Jesus and the deliverance from demons – and every year he questions why believers participate in Halloween festivities.

“I wonder why people celebrate Halloween these days,” the 55-year-old told Fox News. “Because in essence, I know what Halloween is about. I was in witchcraft for 25 years…selling my soul to the devil, I was a general for the devil…as a warlock.”

He added: “Have you ever heard a Satanist say, ‘I can’t wait for Good Friday to go to church with you?’ So, why would the Christians say, ‘I can’t wait for Halloween to say I want to dress up’…It’s cheating on God, really.”

Ramirez, who grew up in the Bronx, was part of a Satanist church from when he was 8 years old to 35 years old.

"That life is a dead end. There's only one way out. It leads to hell," he said. "As an evangelist, I think my life is summed up in one way. Jesus Christ, and I'm going back to heaven."