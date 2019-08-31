Half Of College Students Believe “In God We Trust” Should Be Removed From US Currency

Republican students favor the motto on money much more than Democrat students

A survey of 1,001 college students from across the nation has found that nearly half believe the motto “In God We Trust” should be removed from U.S. currency.

The online poll was conducted Aug. 22 to Aug. 23 exclusively for The College Fix by College Pulse, an online survey and analytics company focused on college students.

The question asked:

“Do you believe the motto ‘In God We Trust’ should remain on U.S. currency or should it be removed?”

Of the 1,001 students who took the survey, 53 percent said it should remain and 45 percent said it should be removed. (Some students declined to answer.) – READ MORE