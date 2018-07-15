Haley Unloads, Attacks WaPo for Posting Fake News Article with Incorrect Quote

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley demanded on Saturday that a Washington Post reporter “retract” his claim that she said there were 250,000 U.S. citizens living in poverty.

Policy reporter Jeff Stein and race and economics reporter Tracy Jan wrote a story titled “The Trump administration has a new argument for dismantling the social safety net: It worked” on Friday.

Stein tweeted the 250,000 figure that Haley says she “never said” with a link to his story on Friday.

“The Haley number above, I should note, is for ‘extreme poverty,’” he tweeted less than 10 minutes later on Friday, without deleting the incorrect tweet. The incorrect tweet received 299 retweets. The correction tweet received eight.

It is unclear whether The Washington Post story contained the incorrect number in Stein's tweet. A photo of Haley speaking is the photo that appears in social media links to the story. "U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said last month that no more than 250,000 Americans are in 'extreme poverty,' denouncing a United Nations report saying 18.5 million Americans suffer extreme impoverishment," read the sentence in question as of Saturday morning.

