Haley: Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian ‘deal of the century’ can happen if Abbas comes to the table

United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters that President Trump’s “deal of the century” in solving the Israeli-Palestinian situation can happen but only if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas agrees to it. Haley was speaking to reporters at a press conference marking the United States presidency of this month’s U.N. Security Council.

Haley in response to a question if the deal of the century was attainable said, “Only if Abbas comes to the table. We have ensured that (Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin) Netanyahu will come to the table. Abbas, for the good of his people, needs to come to the table.” The Palestinian leadership cut off all contacts with the Trump administration when the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

While many critics of the Trump administration have claimed there is no peace plan, Haley said she had read it, but told reporters that it would not be rolled out during this month’s United Nations General Assembly debate when Trump and other world leaders will address the global body.

“I can tell you that (White House senior adviser) Jared Kushner and (Trump’s special envoy for international negotiations) Jason Greenblatt have done unbelievably detailed work in it. I have read the plan. It is thoroughly done. It is well-thought-out from both sides, the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

She continued, “The president’s full intent is to completely do everything he can with the peace plan.”

Haley, who has made defending close U.S. ally Israel a top priority at the U.N., told reporters that Abbas must do more to help the Palestinian people.

While speaking with Clifford D. May at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Summit on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke candidly about the “bias against Israel” she sees in the international body:

I knew that there was a bias against Israel, but I hadn't really put a lot of thought into it until I attended the first session. And when I saw, literally, how abusive all of those countries were being to Israel in a way that was pathetic, really, I had no choice but to get up and say, "This is completely wrong."

On Monday evening, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — my personal spirit animal — spoke at the Turning Point USA High School Leadership Summit. There, she spoke some hard truths to the high schoolers, many of whom have been brought up on the following idea of conservatism:

Haley stated, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever posted anything online to quote-unquote ‘own the libs.’” A huge number of hands went up, amidst raucous cheering. Which is when Haley dropped the bomb:

Haley stated, "Raise your hand if you've ever posted anything online to quote-unquote 'own the libs.'" A huge number of hands went up, amidst raucous cheering. Which is when Haley dropped the bomb:

"I know that it's fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you're accomplishing when you do this — are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading? We've all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn't leadership — it's the exact opposite. Real leadership is about persuasion, it's about movement, it's bringing people around to your point of view. Not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do."