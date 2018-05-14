Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

The United Nations has approved a proposal that would streamline international environmental law and codify it under one “legally binding” document enforceable over all nations, according to Fox News.

French President Emmanuel Macron is sponsoring the initiative.

United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced before the vote that the U.S. would reject it.

“When international bodies attempt to force America into vague environmental commitments, it’s a sure sign that American citizens and businesses will get stuck paying a large bill without getting large benefits,” Haley told Fox News in a statement Tuesday.

“The proposed global compact is not in our interests, and we oppose it,” she said.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres joined Macron in pushing the pact through the international body. – READ MORE

