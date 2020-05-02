Haley Attacks FBI Over Flynn Case: ‘It Should Send A Chill Up Every American’s Spine’

Nikki Haley slammed the FBI for their handling of the case against General Mike Flynn, after documents revealed questionable conduct was involved.

Recent documents leaked to the press show there was a severe mishandling by the FBI with their case prosecuting Mike Flynn. “What is our goal?” the handwritten notes read. “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

It’s also clear that Peter Strzok, the disgraced FBI agent, intervened to keep the case going.

“Hey if you haven’t closed RAZOR [the investigation against Flynn, don’t do so yet,” Strzok texted an unknown individual in January 2017.

Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News, the former South Carolina Governor says the case upset her “so much,” because during her tenure as Ambassador to the United Nations, “this is what we looked at other countries doing … corrupt measures to frame people and to hide things,” adding that she couldn’t “believe this happened in the United States of America.”

“This should send a chill up every American spine, whether you’re Republican or Democrat,” Haley continued. “The idea that here was a man who was in transition with a new administration and the FBI didn’t follow protocols and went so far as to go and question him with a motive in mind, the idea that you would do that to an innocent American is terrible.” – READ MORE

