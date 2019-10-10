‘Hail Satan!’: Spitting, twerking, violent pro-abortion mob descends upon pro-life group at college (VIDEO)

Things seemed relatively placid when a pro-life group — TFP Student Action — set up a small demonstration with brochures and bagpipes at George Washington University in the nation’s capital late last month.

But the peace would not last.

One flustered woman kicked things off, arguing at one point with a pro-lifer that “it’s still a baby inside, but I have every single right to f***ing decide what I do with my own f***ing body!”

Several others demanded that TFP Student Action immediately leave, actually saying they had no right be on campus. – READ MORE