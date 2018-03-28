‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Star Believes Teens Fighting For Gun Control Are ‘Wiser’ Than Adults

The recent March For Our Lives protest gained widespread support from Hollywood, and Andrew Garfield is one of the many actors praising the students who put it together.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. organized the march in response to last month’s shooting at the school that left 17 dead. The goal was to encourage stricter gun control laws to end school shootings once and for all. The display had a profound effect on the “Hacksaw Ridge” actor, who believes that the teenagers leading the charge are “wiser and smarter” than the “elders” in America, Page Six reports.

“These incredibly inspiring, beautiful young people organized the ‘March for Our Lives,’” Garfield said the day after the big event. “You have teenagers who are wiser than the elders of our population, teenagers who are wiser and smarter and who are being forced to fight for simply being alive.” – READ MORE

