Hacker Uncovers FBI Use of ‘stalkerware’ which can intercept Facebook messages, track GPS, and remotely activate phone microphone

Dozens of employees from US federal law enforcement agencies and the armed forces have bought smartphone malware that can, in some cases, intercept Facebook messages, track GPS locations, and remotely activate a device’s microphone, according to a large cache of data stolen by a hacker and obtained by Motherboard.

The news highlights the popularity of consumer spyware not just among the general population, but also with members of the US government.

The spyware company in question is Mobistealth, which sells its products to monitor children and employees, but has also marketed malware to spy on spouses suspected of having an affair. Some label the malware as spouseware or stalkerware. Users need to have physical access to the Android or jailbroken iPhone device to install the software.

The FBI and DHS declined to comment, and the TSA did not provide a response in time for publication. None of the law enforcement or military Mobistealth customers responded to a request for comment.

It is difficult to determine why each individual user purchased malware from Mobistealth. It may have been used in an official capacity for their job, to monitor their children, or perhaps it was used illegally.

