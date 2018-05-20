Politics
Hacker interrupts virtual congressional debate with gay porn
An online forum Thursday between two candidates running for Congress in California was interrupted shortly after opening statements when a hacker broke into the stream and began showing sex acts between two men, according to a local report.
Only a few seconds of pornography was shown, KRCR-TV reports, before the feed was shut down.
“Looks like we got hacked again, we’ll try to fix this,” moderator Chris Verrill said before the feed was shut down.
Verrill said he was disappointed that the candidates and the democratic process weren’t shown respect. – READ MORE
