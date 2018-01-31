What a Hack: CNN’s Preston Claims ‘People Are Consumed With’ Trump-Russia Collusion Story (VIDEO)

Leading into President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, CNN continued its pathetic role as hacks for Adam Schiff and other liberals, expressing a Chicken Little-like fear that Trump is on the verge of firing Robert Mueller while putting the speech on the back burner.

CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston did his part, foolishly discarding the importance of discussing the strong economy under Trump because everyone is too busy being “consumed with” the Trump-Russian collusion probe.

Preston claimed that he would “be the uniter here” among the anti-Trump and pro-Trump panelists. He admitted that “the economy is doing very well and that is a big story,” but then paused and almost comically declaring that we must “move it out of the way” because Russia is a bigger deal.

“Let us acknowledge this Russian investigation, we already have two people who are already cooperating right now, you know, and two other people are under indictment and then, of course, you have this black cloud over the Trump presidency right now,” Preston argued – READ MORE

To demonstrate just how far down the drain their standards for news and analysis were, CNN spent a couple minutes before the State of the Union Tuesday wondering if First Lady Melania Trump’s outfit was designed to protest the President, her own husband.

Just before the 9 p.m. hour, CNN White House Reporter Kate Bennett was trying to read the tea leaves to understand why Melania didn’t ride with Donald to the Capitol:

She did drive up separately this evening from the White House to the capitol … We do hear from the White House, however Wolf, they will be driving home together. The President and the First Lady will share the ride home. But it is, again, bucking tradition that she drove up on her own. – READ MORE