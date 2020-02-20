Gwyneth Paltrow Says Selling a $75 Vagina Scented Candle was About Empowering Women

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says that her candle called “This Candle Smells Like My Vagina” was a “feminist statement” meant to expose the “shame” that surrounds “a woman’s private parts.”

The Iron Man star recently explained to singer John Legend that the candle’s name was really a feminist statement.

“The idea that women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body,” the Avenger Endgame star told Legend who was guest hosting for Ellen DeGeneres. “So, if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina, and put it on the coffee table, it’s kind of a punk rock statement.”

The candle from Paltrow’s Goop boutique company sold out in about a day when it was introduced last year. But contrary to this newest claim, Paltrow originally claimed that the name evolved as a joke. – READ MORE

