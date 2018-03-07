The Guy Who Got The FBI To Probe Trump-Russia Has Been In Bed With The Clintons For A Decade – Jim Jordan Tells All

The Australian diplomat whose account of a 2016 conversation with embattled Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos prompted the FBI to formally open its Russia collusion probe has a decade-long, multi-million dollar connection to the Clinton Foundation.

The Hill reported that Alexander Downer — who at the time served as Australia’s foreign minister — helped launch a $25 million partnership between Australia and The Clinton Foundation to help fight AIDS back in 2006.

Not only was the initiative one of the single, largest charitable endeavors undertaken in The Clinton Foundation’s 21 year history — Australia was one of only four countries to pledge $25 million to The Clinton Foundation — but Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan now says that the FBI failed to alert Congress of Downer’s connection to the Clintons.

Congressman Jim Jordan says this new revelation shoots down claims made by House Intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff. He added the news further necessitates Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to probe the FBI and Justice Department’s handling of the initial counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign.

“Schiff made a big point of this in his memo and comments he’s made, where he said ‘the dossier wasn’t the most important thing they were investigating, and the catalyst for the Russian investigation was this Papadopoulos meeting,” the Ohio Republican told The Daily Caller. “Now we’ve learned, the thing they kept hanging their hat on was the Papadopoulos meeting with Ambassador Downer, and it turns out that Mr. Downer now had ties to the Clintons as well.”

“He arranged $25 million in contributions to The Clinton Foundation, and I believe that Downer arranged the meeting with Papadopoulos. It wasn’t just, ‘oh shazam, we’re in the same bar and this guy is just shooting his mouth off.’ It wasn’t a coincidence.”

Additionally, Jordan noted that the Downer news mirrors the same “pattern” of revelations pertaining to Fusion GPS’ infamous Trump dossier, compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. – READ MORE

