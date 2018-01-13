Gutierrez: We Have a President ‘Who Could Lead the KKK’ or ‘Be the Leader’ of a Neo-Nazi Group (VIDEO)

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) argued that President Trump could lead the KKK or neo-Nazis. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

“Retiring” Chicago Congressman Luis Gutierrez, who presides over one of the single most gerrymandered Congressional districts in the country, will receive a staggering $62,000-per-year pension thanks to his quarter-century term in national office, the Chicago Tribune announced this morning.

But the number pales in comparison to wealth Gutierrez and his wife acquired while in office. The pair were revealed, back in July, to have enriched themselves to the tune of nearly half a million dollars on the backs of campaign donors — and it’s possible Gutierrez is resigning to avoid further inquiry on the matter.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Gutierrez’s wife Soriada joined his Congressional campaign back in 2010, and has operated as Luis’ office manager, treasurer, and chief fundraiser, collecting hundreds of thousands in payments and reimbursements from her husband’s campaign.

FEC documents reveal that in Gutierrez’s last campaign alone, Soriada racked up more than $100,000 in compensation and was Gutierrez’s highest paid employee. The pair’s daughters also earned some extra cash working for the campaign as book-keepers and on fundraising projects.