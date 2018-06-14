Gushy: Time Magazine Asks Ben Rhodes About Obama’s ‘Striking’ Discipline, and Being ‘So Charismatic’

On the last non-advertising page of the June 18 edition of Time magazine, with a cover mocking Donald Trump imagining himself as a king, Time oozed all over the majesty of Barack Obama in an “8 Questions” interview with former Obama aide Ben Rhodes. Some might joke it’s also an advertisement page.Try these gushers from Karl Vick:

TIME: Is his discipline made more striking by his successor?

BEN RHODES: He was the most disciplined person I’ve ever been around.

TIME: Is it surprising that someone so charismatic believed in institutions?

RHODES: He is at his core, an institutionalist. You make change incrementally. He, unlike any other American president, had in his DNA and family experience an understanding that institutions are the thin veneer between civilization and either anarchy or tyranny.

Time edited the gush for the print edition. Vick apparently asked this question in full: “Was he [Obama] the most disciplined person on Earth? Or does it just seem that way given who’s president now?”

Then there was this cock-eyed question: “Obama’s speeches always articulated ideals. Trump’s never do. Does that matter?” Rhodes replied: “Trump’s speech at the U.N. sounded like the Chinese or Russian view of the world.” (Time plucked that out as a text box in all capitals.) – READ MORE

