Reported Gunshots Ring Out at Finish Line of Packed San Diego Marathon; Reported Active Shooter

Police are responding to a possible officer-involved and active shooter shooting in downtown San Diego Sunday morning near the San Diego Marathon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 200 block of C Street near City Hall.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Marathon runners reported shot fired at the finish line of the marathon.

This story is developing.

