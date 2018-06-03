Reported Gunshots Ring Out at Finish Line of Packed San Diego Marathon; Reported Active Shooter

Police are responding to a possible officer-involved and active shooter shooting in downtown San Diego Sunday morning near the San Diego Marathon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 200 block of C Street near City Hall.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Marathon runners reported shot fired at the finish line of the marathon.

This story is developing.

UPDATE: One Woman with apparent air-soft pistol Arrested; Officer Reportedly Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound Transported to Hospital; Reported Gunshots Ring Out at Finish Line of Packed San Diego Marathon; Reported Active Shooter https://t.co/xDpSJeF0zL — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 3, 2018

#BreakingNews. Possible active shooter in Downtown San Diego. First responders are still gathering info. but say suspect was on a rooftop with a gun, PD unit located him and an officer shot himself. Medic 4 reported possible victims but not clear yet @News8 @CBS8 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) June 3, 2018

People in the parkade sheltering in placed. This is a SWAT incident – with an active shooter and rescue of an officer who apparently accidently shot himself. #sandiego #downtown — Debbie Terry (@debbie858) June 3, 2018

tryin to see les mis in san diego and as soon as we get downtown, gunshots break out from right near where we had to park and 50+ police officers show up. — Sylvia (@SylviaMelee) June 3, 2018

well. i just ran a half marathon with the flu, a migraine & an active shooter sniping officers off the top of a building at the finish line soooo i think i can handle whatever else 2018 has to throw my way. stay safe, san diego. #fuckthenra #guncontrolnow — ani violet (@ani_mism) June 3, 2018

Runners stopped, crowds moved, and heavy police presence after gunshots heard just before finish line at San Diego Rock and Roll Marathon #RnRSanDiego — David Rojas (@drdavidrojas) June 3, 2018

Helicopter advises man is still in their sight – acting “crazy” at the corner of the building. #sandiego #downtown advising responders on the ground to use caution as gunman has a line on them. The elevators have been shut down. Staging at fire station nearby — Debbie Terry (@debbie858) June 3, 2018

