Gunmen attack Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel

Security forces battled four gunmen who stormed the popular western-style Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul Saturday and seized hostages as staff and guests fled and the building erupted in flames.

Afghan ministry spokesman Najib Danish told reporters the hotel came under attack around 9 p.m. local time but could not provide additional details.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed that there were four attackers. One was killed by Afghan security forces and three others are still battling the forces from inside the hotel, he added.

He only said three people are reported wounded so far, but that the number of casualties might rise.

Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab, who managed to escape unhurt, said the attackers had managed to get inside and people were fleeing amid bursts of gunfire on all sides, Reuters reported.

The wire service reported that there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest in a long series to have hit Kabul.- READ MORE

One U.S. service member was killed and four more were wounded in Afghanistan on Monday following a “combat engagement,” the U.S. said.

The attack took place in Achin, Nangarhar Province. Two of the wounded were treated nearby and are in stable condition, and two more have returned to duty, according to a release from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of USFOR-A. “At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers.” . – READ MORE