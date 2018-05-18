Gunman arrested at Trump resort in Florida after opening fire, yelling ‘anti-Trump sentiment’

A man who police say was yelling “anti-Trump sentiment” was arrested early Friday after exchanging gunfire with officers in the lobby of a hotel at a sprawling golf resort that the president owns near Miami.

Yellow caution tape was seen stretched across the main gate of the Trump National Doral Golf Club Friday morning following the overnight rampage, in which the shooter reportedly burst into the property for unknown reasons and draped an American flag over a lobby counter while spraying bullets.

“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told Miami radio station 610 WIOD.

Perez said the man was “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump.” Although the exact words were unclear, Perez said it was an “anti-Trump sentiment” and the shooter “had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.” – READ MORE

