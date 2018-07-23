Gunman Apprehended After Allegedly Shooting Grandma, Fleeing to Trader Joe’s and Taking 40 People Hostage

A gunman who took 40 people hostage at a Trader Joe’s in the Los Angeles area surrendered to police Saturday, but only after shootings that left one person dead and two others wounded, officials said.

“The suspect at #SilverLake#TraderJoes is in #LAPD custody. Thank you to @LAPDHQ and all of our first responders for their bravery and swift action to resolve this incident,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Saturday night.

The chaotic chain of events began Saturday afternoon when the 28-year-old gunman, whose name was not released as of early Sunday, shot his grandmother at least seven times and also shot another woman, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect then forced a woman police said was his girlfriend into his grandmother’s Toyota Camry. When police pursued, the gunman fired, shattering his rear window. He then popped a tire trying to make a corner.

“The tire exploded. When he couldn’t move the car, the police shot at him. I dove onto the floor,” witness Elias Cueva, who works nearby, told the Times. The car then struck a light pole outside Trader Joe’s.

The gunman fired at police and was wounded in the left arm by return fire. He then entered Trader Joe’s where about 40 people were taken hostage, according to The New York Times. – READ MORE

One victim, a young woman, is dead.

13 people, including a child in critical condition, are injured.

The shooter is dead. It is unclear if he died by suicide or was shot by police.

Toronto Police have not released the identity of the shooter.

Police confirmed the shooter used a handgun, but refused to speculate on motive.

A young woman is dead and another 13 people are injured, including a child in critical condition, after a lone gunman walked along Toronto’s busy Danforth Avenue on Sunday night, randomly shooting pedestrians before opening fire on crowded restaurants.

The shooter died in a nearby alley after an exchange of gunfire with police, though it remains unclear if he was shot or died by suicide. His identity has not been released.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders confirmed the man used a handgun, but refused to speculate on a motive. This mass shooting comes just three months after a random van attack in the city killed 10 people and injured 16 others. – READ MORE

