Gun Nuts: Mom of Anti-Gun Poster Boy Reports Threats to FBI, Warns Her Husband Always Carries a Gun

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg has been an outspoken advocate for stricter gun laws since a teenager with an AR-15 killed 17 people at his school.

Hogg’s mother, Rebecca Boldrick, says she contacted the FBI this week because threats against her family have continued to appear on Facebook. Boldrick had previously reached out to the FBI and local law enforcement last month, and she said the Broward Sheriff’s Office assigned a deputy to patrol her neighborhood.

Boldrick said she’s taking the threats seriously but isn’t letting them change her daily routine. She notes that her husband is a former FBI agent and carries a gun at all times.

