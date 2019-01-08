Gun-grabbing Chicago Democrat arrested on corruption charges; feds find 23 guns in his offices

When the FBI raided the offices of Democratic Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, a strong proponent of gun control, they confiscated nearly two dozen guns.

Burke is facing federal corruption charges and recently was subject to FBI raids of both his ward office and his office in Chicago’s City Hall. He is charged with attempted extortion. Burke allegedly attempted to withhold permits from a company unless they agreed to retain his property tax law firm, Klafter & Burke. Burke has insisted that he is innocent. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, the Chicago Tribune reported.

During the sting of one of his offices, federal agents confiscated 23 firearms. It is unclear which office the guns were stored in which office at the time of the raid, but Chicago’s WMMB-TV reported that at least some of the guns were on display at one point in City Hall.

Burke had been such a strong advocate for gun control that he had voted to outlaw cell phone cases shaped like guns. – READ MORE