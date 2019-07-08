Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 66 Shot, 5 Killed, over July 4th Weekend

At least 66 people were shot, five fatally, over July Fourth weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a woman was killed “before dawn” July 4, 2019, on West Wilcox Street. “Another man was killed and three others were wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side” during an 11:30 am drive-by shooting on July 4.

A 37-year-old man named Oliver Booth was shot and killed around 2:47 am Friday. Minutes later, at roughly 2:55 am, 22-year-old Akeelah D. Addison was shot in the head and killed “in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park.”

Forty-year-old Tory Terry was standing on “a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue” when two males approached an opened fire. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

ABC 7 reports that three people were shot and wounded in south suburban Dolton around 8:20 pm Saturday.