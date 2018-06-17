Gun Control Group Announces It Will Honor Hillary Clinton’s ‘Unwavering’ Commitment to the Cause

Although America’s voters rejected Hillary Clinton’s gun control policies in the 2016 presidential election, one group has decided she needed to be honored for her opposition to gun rights.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence awarded Clinton its 2018 Courageous Leadership Award, which was to be presented at its annual dinner this week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In accepting the award, Clinton said the 2018 midterm elections should be a referendum on gun control, and that it should “finally be the election that turns the tide against the gun lobby,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The organization honoring Clinton was first formed after a San Francisco shooting but later merged with one operated by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was severely wounded in a 2011 shooting.

Tonight, we honored a dear friend and courageous champion of gun safety. Thank you, @HillaryClinton, for keeping up the fight and inspiring us all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/txnCll9mVm — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 15, 2018

You should never be associated with a person who lied, destroyed evidence of a private server, and broke the espionage act. It will destroy your credibility. Those five hundred pageS need to be read carefully by both you and your husband. — Mary Gelinas (@__MaryGelinas__) June 15, 2018

“The vast majority of Americans are on our side,” Clinton said. “So we are winning the debate. But now we’ve got to get everyone to vote on this issue.”

Clinton called the failure to limit gun rights “a cruel choice,” later adding, “Our inaction on gun violence has deadly consequences.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1