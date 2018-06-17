True Pundit

Gun Control Group Announces It Will Honor Hillary Clinton’s ‘Unwavering’ Commitment to the Cause

Although America’s voters rejected Hillary Clinton’s gun control policies in the 2016 presidential election, one group has decided she needed to be honored for her opposition to gun rights.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence awarded Clinton its 2018 Courageous Leadership Award, which was to be presented at its annual dinner this week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

In accepting the award, Clinton said the 2018 midterm elections should be a referendum on gun control, and that it should “finally be the election that turns the tide against the gun lobby,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The organization honoring Clinton was first formed after a San Francisco shooting but later merged with one operated by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was severely wounded in a 2011 shooting.

“The vast majority of Americans are on our side,” Clinton said. “So we are winning the debate. But now we’ve got to get everyone to vote on this issue.”

Clinton called the failure to limit gun rights “a cruel choice,” later adding, “Our inaction on gun violence has deadly consequences.” – READ MORE

'The gun lobby spent about $30 million against me, not having the guts to take on specific gun proposals.'

